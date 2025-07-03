Kylie Jenner Is Peak Summertime Beauty in Leopard Bikini
It’s summertime and the livin’ is definitely easy for Kylie Jenner. The reality TV star and entrepreneur is enjoying her latest trip to Italy, and the serves have not stopped since she touched down in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding last week.
Today, the 27-year-old shared new snaps on Instagram, wearing a feminine, flattering leopard bikini as she snacked on cherries and sipped on a glass of wine while lounging outdoors. A chic Italian summer looks so good on Jenner. Keeping her caption simple with a quick “🐆 🍒,” her sultry, stunning series of pics has racked up nearly 2 million likes—and counting.
Jenner’s signature silky black hair was styled in loose curls, while she kept her glam soft with rosy cheeks, a light pink lip and penciled brows. She tagged her clothing brand Khy, along with the Frankies Bikinis brand, sparking rumors that a collaboration is in the works. Yesterday, Jenner shared a video with Frankies Bikinis owner Francesca Aiello as a joint post, leading to comments like, “oh yes that’s what we need this summer 😍😍😍 dream collab.”
Keeping the fashion inspo coming, Jenner also shared photos of a different look today, consisting of a black and white polka dot bikini top, black and white polka dot capri pants and a matching bag. The ensemble, in one of this summer’s hottest patterns, is from the Ralph Lauren spring 2000s collection—but is just as on-trend today.
“a polka dot summer,” Jenner captioned her post, a statement we wholeheartedly agree with.
Apart from her gorgeous Italy vacation—full of so many fabulous ensembles—Jenner has also been in the news this week for a semi-unexpected relationship update. The Kardashians star finally followed her boyfriend of two years, Timothée Chalamet, on Instagram. Jenner only follows 119 people, including her famous friends and family. While Chalamet has not followed her back, he does not follow anyone on the app.
Jenner and Chalamet first sparked dating rumors in April 2023, though it wasn’t until September of that year that they were seen kissing publicly, showing major PDA at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles. The pair continued to step out at events together, including award shows, and made their red carpet debut as a couple in May 2025 in Italy. The content creator attended multiple New York Knicks games with the actor during this year’s NBA playoffs, sharing the sweetest moments courtside.
While Jenner’s Instagram follow might not seem like a huge deal, it certainly signifies that these two are in it for the long haul. Now we can’t help but wonder if she will be by her boyfriend’s side when he receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
For now, she’s enjoying her Euro summer in serious style.