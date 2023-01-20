Kylie Jenner Pairs Skintight Romper With Tall Riding Boots in Lush Green Field

Kylie Jenner. Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is back at it again with another fashion trend: knee-high boots and rompers, specifically figure-hugging ones.

The 25-year-old shared a set of stunning photos of herself frolicking around a lush green field of grass. Jenner wore a black high-neck romper featuring a cut-out at the back. She paired the look with tall chunky black leather boots and oval sunglasses.

Jenner’s makeup consisted of a perfectly glowy base, rosy cheeks, a pop of highlighter and her signature nude-brown lipstick. Her hair was slicked back into a neat bun and one strand was left loose to frame her face. The Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her stunning side profile and toned arms and legs in all the photos.

“kyventures,” she captioned the Jan. 18 post that received more than 7.5 million likes in two days.

Her big sis, Kim Kardashian, chimed in to give credit to her shapewear brand, SKIMS. Jenner wore the Raw Edge Onesie ($78) in the pics.

“can u tag @skims please LOL,” Kardashian wrote in a comment that received more than 35,000 likes.

And like any set of sisters, the two had to bicker in the comments. Jenner wrote, “I had to steal this from moms house and you want me to promote?!!!! wow @skims.”

Jenner’s makeup artist, Ariel, said, “Wowwwww🙌 the skin is skinnninggggg.”

A few celebs made more Kylie puns, leaving messages like “You’re a KyLegend” and “hi kyhottie 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“It’s giving default Windows desktop background,” one fan joked, while another added, “your grass is definitely greener.”

