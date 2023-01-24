Kylie Jenner Sports Faux Lion Head for Schiaparelli Fashion Show

Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and the king of the jungle experienced a crossover yesterday. The model wore a faux lion’s head as part of her look at Paris Fashion Week’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring 2023 show. She sported a gorgeous black ruched strapless maxi dress adorned with a lion’s head covering one side of her upper body. Her hair was slicked back into a high pony with a side part and fake bangs.

“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,” she captioned the Jan. 23 post that received 5.8 million likes in 10 hours. “Thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful 🦁🦁.”

And, in an unexpected turn of events, the reality TV star’s statement outfit received a seal of approval from animal rights organization PETA.

“Kylie’s look celebrates lions’ beauty and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human egotism,” president Ingrid Newkirk told TMZ.

Tons of fans and celebrities chimed in to the comments to point out that Jenner, whose birthday falls on Aug. 10, was serving big “Leo energy.”

Supermodel Irina Shayk also wore the outfit for Schiaparelli’s runway show alongside Naomi Campbell and Shalom Harlow.

“I support these incredible artists who worked tirelessly, with their hands, using wool, silk, and foam, to sculpt this embroidered Lion, and image of Pride, An image that @schiaparelli invokes while exploring themes of strength. I am honored to have been called on as well to lend my art as a woman to this🖤,” Shayk wrote in an Instagram post. She tagged Daniel Roseberry, Schiaparelli’s creative director, who worked on the campaign.

“3 animals sculpted and embroidered by hand, celebrating the glory of nature and guarding the woman who wears it,” Roseberry wrote on his own post. “Thé léopard, thé lion, and thé she wolf. All from Dante’s Inferno.”

