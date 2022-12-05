Leyna Bloom Wows on Instagram Dancing in a Snakeskin Swimsuit

The model is putting out nothing but positive vibes in her latest post.

Leyna Bloom is kicking off the week by manifesting some positive energy, and we’re here for it.

The actress and SI Swimsuit cover model shared a carousel post on Instagram of herself rocking a stringy black and white snakeskin swimsuit, captioning her post, “Shabba | swipe for energy ✨.” In addition to the still images she shared, Bloom also included a video of herself dancing to “Ting-A-Ling” by reggae artist Shabba Ranks.

“Go off 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I knew you would kill it. It was a pleasure styling your hair. You’re the absolute best!,” commented hairstylist and faux loc specialist, Stephanie Crisler, while other fans and followers said, “Love this look 🖤,” and simply, “Stunning 🔥.”

Bloom often shares her fashion choices and personal thoughts with her 615,000 Instagram followers and 25,000 TikTok devotees. She made history in 2021 when she was SI Swimsuit’s first transgender cover model, and she frequently uses her platform to advocate for women.

The Pose actress recently spoke out about her frustrations over her content being regularly shadow-banned on social platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

“[I’ve] been noticing this for a few years now,” she wrote in her post. “Especially right after my Sports Illustrated cover. I am tired of you censoring my content and other Black, queer and trans users. Especially if we have been politically effective in popular culture.”

In May, Bloom was awarded the Gamechanger Award at the 2022 GLSEN Respect Awards in New York for her LGBTQ advocacy work and activism for Black trans rights.

Bloom has previously stated that as a woman, she stands for power, perseverance and possibility.

“I have the possibility to be who I am; it’s my duty to do what I do,” she said in a video for the Dior Stands With Women campaign. “The next generation needs to see that. They need to see women like us in a position where we can take control.”

