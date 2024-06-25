Lily Collins Is the Latest Celebrity to Embrace Summer’s Hottest Hairstyle
With hairstyling as with everything else, there are certain cuts that are, put simply, timeless. They are the looks that have stood the test of time. And though they may not always be the look of the moment, you will surely find at least one celebrity sporting the classics at any given time.
The bob is one of those looks. Ever since it became popular in the 1920s (think of flappers), it has never quite disappeared from the map. In the century since, it has maintained a steady appeal among the most fashionable. But this year, in particular, the style is seeing a resurgence in popularity. From the runways to the red carpets, bobs are having their moment.
The resurgence is being pioneered by the likes of Margot Robbie, who debuted a long bob in April, putting an end to her Barbie era. Or even Camille Kostek, who followed in the footsteps of Julianne Hough when she covered her long blonde locks with a short wig to (temporarily) test out the style in January.
Lily Collins is only the latest celebrity to jump on the trend—and just in time for summer. At the June 24 premiere of the horror movie MaXXXine in Hollywood, Calif., the English actress debuted her new hairdo: a super short, no-frills blunt bob.
Not only did she chop her long locks for the hot months ahead, but the 35-year-old likewise bucked seasonal norms and opted to dye her hair darker for the summer.
And while the decision does align with the start of summer, we’re not convinced that the weather had much to do with her decision, as 2024 is, by all appearances, the year of the bob. So, it’s only fitting that she would spring for a chop. Collins can rest assured, though, that the bob will never truly go out of style.