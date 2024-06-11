Linen Is Georgina Burke’s Uniform for the Summer
Georgina Burke has spoken: linen is the fabric of summer 2024.
Obviously this isn’t a new phenomenon—or particular to the Australian model. But, the way she styled it has us freshly inspired and enamored with the lightweight fabric. For a recent afternoon out in New York City, Burke styled herself in a monochromatic linen set from Madewell. It was a classic, no-frills look: a black tie-back scoop neck tank and a pair of wide-leg pants.
The model made her position on the topic well-known in an Instagram post documenting the outfit. “Linen on linen for summer!” she wrote in the caption, which accompanied a series of photos of her all-black set on the city streets.
It’s not hard to understand why Burke sprung for the look. Not only is it lightweight—and perfect for the summer heat—but it’s chic, too. In the event that you want to take her advice, here are her linen-on-linen picks for summer:
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Tie-Back Scoopneck Top in 100% Linen, $78 (madewell.com)
With its tie-back detailing and lightweight feel, there really is no better pick for the coming months of hot weather. Pair with your favorite denim, or follow Burke’s lead and layer with linen for any afternoon activities or night out on the town.
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen, $88 (madewell.com)
Wide-leg pants are in, and this linen pair is no exception. They are the perfect addition to any casual look or sophisticated set.