Lizzo Shows Off New Wolf Cut on TikTok

The ‘2 Be Loved’ singer debuted her fresh style and asked for feedback.

Lizzo. Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Lizzo showed off a new hairstyle on TikTok on Wednesday, and we can’t get enough of her fresh look.

The “About Damn Time” singer is now rocking a flattering wolf cut that suits her face incredibly well. In the video clip, the singer-songwriter mouths along to lines of dialogue from Gossip Girl, proving she’s truly feeling herself.

“Some people are simply better than others,” says the show’s main mean girl, Blair Waldorf. “You really think you’re that much better than me?” questions Vanessa Abrams. “Oh I think we both know the answer to that,” Waldorf retorts.

In addition to showing off her new haircut, Lizzo rocks shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a nude lip in the video.

“are we loving the wolf cut ???” she captioned her post, which was shared with the 34-year-old’s 26.1 million TikTok followers.

Fans responded favorably, hyping the singer-songwriter up in the comments.

One person commented, “Lizzo got a wolf cut, so I went out and got a wolf cut,” while another follower said, “WOAH- i adore the wolf cut.”

“We are LOVING the wolf cut,” chimed in one fan, while another shared, “OMG LIZZO YOU ATEEEEEE.”

She also shared her fresh cut on Instagram, captioning her post, “Obsessed w how cute I was yesterday.”

Lizzo isn’t the only one debuting a wolf cut this week, either. Jenna Ortega shared a shorter version of the hairstyle via Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16, the same day she made her The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon debut—see the pics and read more about Ortega’s interview here.

