TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Sparkles in Festive Backless Dress for the Holidays

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ winner struck several poses in front of a Christmas tree.

Charli D’Amelio. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Charli D’Amelio shared a festive and fashionable Instagram post on Dec. 11 that made it clear the social media personality is ready for the upcoming holidays.

She showed off a shimmery, figure-hugging black dress that hit the TikTok star just above the ankle from several different angles, all in front of a lighted Christmas tree. In the first photo D’Amelio is squatting in front of the tree. She shows off the amazing open back of the dress in another pic.

The Dancing With the Stars winner kept her accessories to a minimum, pairing her dress with some earrings and platform ankle strap pumps. She wore her chestnut brown hair in a half-up, half-down style by hairstylist Laura Polko, while her makeup included a bold and festive red lip by makeup artist Olivia Madorma.

D’Amelio captioned her post with just one word: “love.”

DWTS veteran dancer Cheryl Burke—who announced her retirement from the show in an Instagram post in late November—commented a simple black heart, while sister Dixie D’Amelio left a series of cute emojis in the comments section.

Musician Lydia Night said, “WOWOWWOWWW,” while actress Selma Blair commented, “Love is right! ❤️.”

Earlier this fall, the 18-year-old won Season 31 of DWTS with partner Mark Ballas. After the duo's Nov. 21 mirrorball-trophy win, D’Amelio thanked her fans on Instagram for their support and shared a heartfelt message about her time on the show.

“i don’t even know where to start, i’m at a loss for words because this experience was indescribable,” she said in her post. “this was unlike anything i’ve ever done before in the best way, i have made so many amazing friends and learned so much about myself in just ten weeks i will forever look back on this as a journey that turned out a million times better than i could’ve ever imagined!”

