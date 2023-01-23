Look: Doja Cat Was Adorned With 30,000 Swarovski Crystals at Schiaparelli Fashion Show

The extravagant look took nearly five hours to complete.

Doja Cat. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Leave it to Doja Cat to make a bold entrance. The 27-year-old rapper attended Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture spring 2023 fashion show in an unforgettable look—she was covered head-to-toe in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals.

The Paris Fashion Week event was held at Petit Palais on Jan. 23, and makeup artist Pat McGrath shared Doja Cat’s showstopping ensemble on Instagram. Each of the crystals were applied by hand and the entire process took nearly five hours. The look, styled by Brett Alan Nelson, was topped off with a crimson bustier top, beaded scarlet skirt and fiery red boots. The singer-songwriter also wore large gemstone chandelier earrings and accessorized with a long wrap of the same color that cascaded around her arms.

Doja Cat attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring 2023 fashion show in Paris. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

“Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance. xx,” McGrath wrote in the caption of her post.

Fans in the comments section were obsessed with the bold outfit.

“Iconic,” and “Just wow,” wrote two people, while supermodel Naomi Campbell left a trio of flaming heart emojis as her feedback.

“I’d never take it off. It would be my new identity,” piped in one person, while another said, “somehow I immediately knew this was doja.”

“I have NO words and it’s very rare to render me speechless!! 🙌🏼❣️🙌🏼❣️,” wrote makeup artist Gregory Arlt.

“Speechless!! ❤️❤️❤️ Impeccable mastery, Pat! 🔥🔥🔥,” added model Daria Strokous.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!