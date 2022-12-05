Look: Florence Pugh Is Perfection in a Pink Tulle Slip Dress

Florence Pugh attended the 25th Annual British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) on Sunday, Dec. 4, in London looking like actual perfection.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress hit the red carpet wearing a dreamy blush pink satin slip dress with a thigh-high slit from Rodarte’s fall-winter 2022 collection, paired with a tulle cape by the luxury brand. Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray put together Pugh’s ensemble, which was accessorized with strappy Aquazzura gladiator heels, Tiffany jewels and Pugh’s signature septum ring.

The actress paired her stunning look with slicked back hair, courtesy of hairstylist Peter Lux, and her makeup artist, Alex Babsky, opted for bold brows and a pale pink lip.

Pugh shared her outfit on Instagram, saying the Rodarte dress “has been on our minds ever since we first saw her.” She included in her caption, “It’s always dreamy celebrating British Film. It’s how I started and where I feel at home, thank you so much for having us and to all those nominated AND those who won- CONGRATULATIONS.”

The comments section was full of fans and followers hyping Pugh up and commenting on her flawless look. Hair colorist Matt Rez said, “Head to toe perfection 😍❤️,” while another follower said one of the photos “makes you look like a Goddess descending from the heavens on your magical clouds to grace us with your presence. This gown is incredible!”

While Pugh was up for Best Lead Performance at the 2022 BIFA Awards for her portrayal of Lib Wright in The Wonder, Rosy McEwen took home the award for Blue Jean. The Sebastián Lelio-directed film, which is currently streaming on Netflix, was nominated for 12 BIFA awards in total.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Pugh stun in a look from Rodarte, either. The actress rocked a similar pink silky dress from the brand earlier this fall.

The 26-year-old style icon also made headlines over the summer when she wore a stunning sheer pink Valentino gown that drew criticism by some for exposing her nipples.

The actress clapped back and addressed the issue with a body-positive Instagram post, saying in part, “I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable.”

She added later in the post, “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise.”

Fellow actress Jameela Jamil commented, “You're a magical [sic] queen and we do not deserve you,” while Joey King said, “You are truly so amazing. You put into words what so many feel but can’t articulate.”

The Midsommar actress recently chatted with Harper’s Bazaar about the fashion drama, her no-nonsense attitude and more.

“I feel like I am now getting into this groove in my career where I’m knowing what I can take, what I give, and what I will not accept anymore,” Pugh said.

