Lorena Durán Evokes Jackie Kennedy With Voluminous Bob and Oversized Earrings
When we think of Jackie Kennedy, it’s difficult to picture anything other than her voluminous bob, oversized earrings and chic, sophisticated style. It seems that those were her staples, the styles that she would opt for day in and day out.
So when Spanish model Lorena Durán shared her latest cover feature from InStyle Spain, we would have been hard-pressed not to see the parallels. The Instagram post that the model shared featured a handful of different looks from the photo shoot, but the pic we are most excited about is the first one. In it, Durán modeled a sleek black dress with matching black gloves paired with a voluminous bob hairstyle, oversized silver earrings and a natural face of makeup.
In the same way that Princess Diana’s hairstyle—and her penchant for stylish athleisure—is forever emblazoned in our memories, the picture of Jackie Kennedy with her hair delicately styled in a voluminous down-do will never quite leave our minds. The style wasn’t just a one-off, either. It was her usual aesthetic, and one typical of the times, too. Known as the bouffant, it was one in which the hair was styled into a voluminous rounded shape.
Durán’s InStyle Spain look might not have quite achieved the level of Kennedy’s 1960s hairdo—it was perhaps a little longer and less rounded than the former First Lady’s—but the look was perhaps as close as a modern day style might get. And, in any case, it was absolutely stunning on the 30-year-old model.