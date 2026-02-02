Lori Harvey Takes Animal Print to New Heights With Equally Bold Accessory
Lori Harvey gave her 4.7 million Instagram followers a look book to put a cap on the first month of 2026. The 29-year-old entrepreneur and SKN by LH founder debuted a series of outfits to her grid on Jan. 31, and one particular ensemble is already providing all the inspiration we need for our mid-winter wardrobe.
In the 19-slide carousel’s third frame, Harvey donned a seasonal ensemble that featured one bold print and another vibrant solid-colored shade. Her base layer consisted of a black turtleneck long sleeve top and straight-leg denim jeans tucked over a pair of onyx-colored leather boots.
However, what brought her look to the next level was her cheetah print fur coat, which was tied with a bow in its center, and her cherry red handbag that featured a chic, scale-like texture. Harvey finished off the winer-ready ‘fit with leather gloves, oversized sunnies and diamond studded earrings.
Replicate Harvey’s outfit
If you’re eyeing a new statement piece for your wardrobe, look no further than animal print outwear to do the trick. While Harvey did not specifically disclose where her knee-length garment was from, we’ve scoured the internet for some similar options so you can recreate her look this winter.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Hello Molly: On the Wild Side Faux Fur Coat Leopard ($159)
This faux fur coat from Hello Molly commands attention while also keeping you super comfortable. The garment features a similarly stylish leopard print, a structured collar and side pockets to store your belongings on the go.
Naked Wardrobe: Faux Fur Leopard Long Coat ($398, on sale for $278.60)
If you’d prefer a slightly darker shade to Harvey's coat, we’d recommend this one from Naked Wardrobe. Plus, the outerwear is currently over $100 off its original price tag, so you can snag the item for a hefty discount.
Adrienne Landau: Suzie Cheetah Faux Pony Hair and Faux Fur Panel Coat ($525)
For a splurge-worthy option, Adrienne Landau's “Suzie” coat offers dynamic fur paneling along the collar, sleeves and hem of this mid-length coat. Pair it with a solid-colored ensemble, like Harvey, or play with patterns like this model by sporting it over a patterned maxi dress.
