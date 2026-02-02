SI LifeStyle

Lori Harvey Takes Animal Print to New Heights With Equally Bold Accessory

Looking to add the spotted outerwear into your winter wardrobe? We’ve linked a few similar styles here.

Bailey Colon

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey / Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media/Getty Images

Lori Harvey gave her 4.7 million Instagram followers a look book to put a cap on the first month of 2026. The 29-year-old entrepreneur and SKN by LH founder debuted a series of outfits to her grid on Jan. 31, and one particular ensemble is already providing all the inspiration we need for our mid-winter wardrobe.

In the 19-slide carousel’s third frame, Harvey donned a seasonal ensemble that featured one bold print and another vibrant solid-colored shade. Her base layer consisted of a black turtleneck long sleeve top and straight-leg denim jeans tucked over a pair of onyx-colored leather boots.

Check out Harvey's post here!

However, what brought her look to the next level was her cheetah print fur coat, which was tied with a bow in its center, and her cherry red handbag that featured a chic, scale-like texture. Harvey finished off the winer-ready ‘fit with leather gloves, oversized sunnies and diamond studded earrings.

Replicate Harvey’s outfit

If you’re eyeing a new statement piece for your wardrobe, look no further than animal print outwear to do the trick. While Harvey did not specifically disclose where her knee-length garment was from, we’ve scoured the internet for some similar options so you can recreate her look this winter.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Hello Molly: On the Wild Side Faux Fur Coat Leopard ($159)

This faux fur coat from Hello Molly commands attention while also keeping you super comfortable. The garment features a similarly stylish leopard print, a structured collar and side pockets to store your belongings on the go.

Naked Wardrobe: Faux Fur Leopard Long Coat ($398, on sale for $278.60)

If you’d prefer a slightly darker shade to Harvey's coat, we’d recommend this one from Naked Wardrobe. Plus, the outerwear is currently over $100 off its original price tag, so you can snag the item for a hefty discount.

Adrienne Landau: Suzie Cheetah Faux Pony Hair and Faux Fur Panel Coat ($525)

Suzie Cheetah Faux Pony Hair & Faux Fur Panel Coat
Suzie Cheetah Faux Pony Hair & Faux Fur Panel Coat / Adrienne Landau

For a splurge-worthy option, Adrienne Landau's “Suzie” coat offers dynamic fur paneling along the collar, sleeves and hem of this mid-length coat. Pair it with a solid-colored ensemble, like Harvey, or play with patterns like this model by sporting it over a patterned maxi dress.

For more SI Lifestyle content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!

More fashion and beauty

feed

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/Fashion & Beauty