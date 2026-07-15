Madelyn Cline Shares Her Secret to Achieving a ‘Vampy’ Lip Look

If you’re looking to break away from those summer-friendly pinks and peaches for your next night out glam, Madelyn Cline has you covered! On Wednesday, July 15, the Outer Banks actor shared a video on Instagram showing her 16.4 million loyal followers exactly how she achieves the ultimate “vampy” lip, and the cool combo only requires three products.

To celebrate National Lipstick Month, Cline’s video spotlighted a sleek and sultry lip look from Revlon. “Hey y’all, I’m going out, and I was feeling like a vampy lip, so I’m going to show y’all how I do it,” the actor told viewers before diving into the tutorial.

The trick, she revealed, was to “really focus on the outer corners” of the lips while also “over-lining” to create a plump, dimensional look. She also left the center of her pout untouched, adding plenty of clear gloss to blend everything. “I’m actually obsessed with YOU AND REVLON,” one fan declared in the comment section under the video. Meanwhile, another quipped, “Gorg and perfect—write this down, write this down, ‘cause I need to have my lips look like this immediately omfg.”

Shop Madelyn Cline’s “vampy” lip combo

If you, like us, share the sentiment of that aforementioned commenter and are looking to twin with Cline ASAP, we’ve collected the products and shades the star used below for your “Add to Cart” convenience!

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ColorStay Multi-Liner | Revlon

Cline started her lip look by applying Revlon’s ColorStay Multi-Liner in the shade Mischief Maker to the corners of her pout, blending the deep plum out with the built-in brush for a cohesive fade. The brand also notes on Ulta’s website that, as the product’s name suggests, it’s truly “multi-use” and liner can be used anywhere on the “lips, face and eyes.”

Super Lustrous Lipstick | Revlon

Next, the actor dabbed on a healthy dose of the Super Lustrous Lipstick in Black Cherry to deepen the liner, fanning the color out a bit more toward the center of her lips. Considered a “cult classic” among beauty lovers, this rich lipstick is “formulated with 80% conditioning ingredients” for a creamy, moisturized finish.

Super Lustrous The Gloss | Revlon

Finally, Cline topped everything off with the Super Lustrous The Gloss in Crystal Clear. Available in six sumptuous shades, the “nonsticky” gloss promises “lush color, plus major shine and moisture,” making it the ideal item to toss in your purse for a gorgeous glam on the go.

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