Margot Robbie Looks Dazzling in an Ab-Baring Gown on the Red Carpet

The actress promoted her new film, ‘Babylon,’ which hits theaters on Dec. 23.

Margot Robbie. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Margot Robbie attended the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon on Thursday, Dec. 15, in an asymmetrical, ab-baring black gown.

Robbie, who stars in the Damien Chazell-directed film as Nelly LaRoy, wore a unique draped black gown from Alaïa’s winter-spring 2023 collection by Pieter Mulier.

The hooded, knit-cashmere drape dress included fur trim in the front and was styled by Kate Young, who shared the star’s striking look in an Instagram post.

While Robbie’s signature blonde locks were mostly obstructed by the hood of her dress, hairstylist Bryce Scarlett allowed a few platinum blonde strands to frame the star’s face on each side.

Makeup artist Pati Dubroff opted for a fresh-faced look, including bronzed cheeks and a nude lip, while nail artist Tom Bachik gave the actress a minimalist nude and black manicure.

The 32-year-old brought her mother, Sarrie Kesler, as her date to the event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Robbie recently chatted with fellow actress Carey Mulligan for a Variety feature, describing Babylon as La Dolce Vita meets The Wolf of Wall Street.

“I was like, are we allowed to show that? Are we allowed to show that?,” she told the publication of the racy film. “I mean, there were so many scenes where I was like, a) I have no idea how I’m going to do that, and b) are we going to get away with this?

Babylon, which also stars Brad Pitt, Jean Smart and Olivia Wilde, hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 23.

