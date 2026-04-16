‘Professor’ Megan Fox and Dr. Squatch: Everything to Know About the Actress’s Latest Collab

Megan Fox recently unveiled her latest brand collab, which included an interesting career pivot: the actress is now the “head professor” at Dr. Squatch’s Foundation for Odor Excellence (a.k.a. The F.O.X.).

She first teased the partnership after popping up in a couple of ads shared on Instagram last week, prompting viewers to sign up for “early enrollment” in her courses. And we hope you have your textbooks purchased and school supplies ready because this week, class is in session.

Professor Fox has tips for “stinky” students

On Wednesday, April 15, Dr. Squatch shared their latest video featuring the newly minted professor on Instagram. In the clip, Fox walked around a bustling campus in a figure-hugging, all-black leather ensemble (is this a direct reference to Lucy Liu’s iconic Charlie’s Angels look? We'd like to think so!), chatting with the audience about all the things currently wrong with men’s hygiene products. While all of her advice is sound, it does appear that her students were a bit distracted overall.

Still, this was just the beginning, as the brand released more videos chronicling the actress’s adventures. In Fox’s intensive curriculum, there’s a little something for everyone, whether she’s judging men based on their (deodorant) sticks or helping their partners understand why they might not be feeling “in the mood.” The actress also curated a page on the brand’s official website comprising “Megan’s Picks,” allowing fans—so sorry, we meant to say, students—to shop her personal favorite items

“The men’s deodorant aisle has been coasting for decades, and guys have been paying the price with unnatural, synthetic ingredients and scents reminiscent of a 2004 middle school locker room,” John Ludeke, Chief Brand Officer at Dr. Squatch, said in a statement. “Dr. Squatch was built to fix the product gap with natural ingredients and formulas and formats that actually perform, and who better to get men to listen than Megan Fox?”

Megan Fox | Courtesy of Dr. Squatch

Fans happily enroll in Fox’s courses

And Ludeke’s theory proved to be true so far, as plenty of the actress’s fans were more than ready to “enroll” in her courses. They also skipped the “Rate My Professor” website to instead share their thoughts on Fox’s latest venture directly in the comment section under the brand’s latest clip.

“My attendance if my Megan Fox was my teacher 📈📈📈,” one user joked.

“Crazy how Megan alone can bring so many views and likes to a reel,” another penned. “Talk about a real-life goddess. ✌️.”

“Dang Dr. Squatch I wasn’t familiar with your game 😮‍💨😭,” a commenter concluded.

To learn more from the professor herself, head over to Dr. Squatch’s website here!

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