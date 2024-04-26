Megan Fox Matches Her Icy Teal Locks to Her Blue Diamond Manicure
Megan Fox debuted her bright blue mermaid-inspired locks at Coachella, and this week, she got her nails done to match. The SI Swimsuit model, who starred on the cover of the 2023 issue and was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic, dropped a gorgeous and glam selfie showing off a super cool and moody look.
The actress’s nails, painted by celebrity manicurist Brittney Boyce, known on social media as @nails_of_la, featured a wash of teal paint with a thick glossy layer on top. Boyce described it as “jelly with a color outline” in a comment under her post of the bold moment.
Fox worked with makeup artist Jenna Kristina for glam, who started off with clean, feathered brows and a flawless base. She added dark drama to Fox’s lashes and winged liner, making the 37-year-old’s light eyes pop, and completed the look with crystal diamond tear-like details.
“👽 don’t cry tears we cry diamonds,” the Jennifer’s Body star captioned a trio of pics that she shared with her 21.8 million Instagram followers. The mom of three, who shares her kids Noah, Bodhi and Journey with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, donned a revealing black zip-up long sleeve top and accessorized with layers of silver beaded choker necklaces.
“Megan is bringing back grunge 🙌,” the offical Facebook account commented.
“Gorgeous!!😍,” Christen Dominique exclaimed.
“Omgggggg,” Dimitris Giannetos added.
“This is so tumblr 2014 coded,” one fan pointed out.
“Absolutely no debate this is the most beautiful woman in the world,” someone else gushed.