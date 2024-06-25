Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Bring Glamorous Courtside Style to Seattle for Storm’s 25th Anniversary
On June 23, the Seattle Storm celebrated the team’s 25th anniversary during a matchup against the Connecticut Sun. The milestone brought players—both current and former—out in their best Storm-inspired style ahead of tip-off.
For the Storm’s current point guard, Skylar Diggins-Smith, the occasion called for a lime green jacquard set, dedicated to her new team. For former pro basketball player Sue Bird, it called for something likewise Storm-inspired.
The 43-year-old, who played all 19 of her seasons in the WNBA with the Storm before retiring in 2022, sat courtside at the game in a simple, but fitting style: a light green tee, white jeans, black sandals and a black bandana around her neck. It was no-fuss in the best way. Simple, understated, but perfectly primed to show support for the team that gave her so much (and to which she gave so much).
Her longtime partner, former professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe, likewise showed up in style. The athlete paired her black baggy jeans with a white tee, pale green Gucci jacket and black loafers with bright blue socks. She also wore a colorful scarf tied around her head. Like Bird, the green in Rapinoe’s look was understated, but made for the perfect show of support nonetheless.
The pair were joined by a handful of other former players, who returned to their former home to celebrate the 25th anniversary.
With the retired vets cheering from the sidelines, the Storm took down the Sun 72-61 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The win brought the squad—currently sitting at No. 4 in the WNBA standings—to 10-6 on the season.