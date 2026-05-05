Met Gala 2026: From Heidi Klum to Kylie Jenner, These Are The Most Talked About Looks

The first Monday in May is an incredibly important occasion for fashionistas, as the annual Met Gala brings out some truly amazing style. Last evening’s 2026 edition, which was co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrated the venue’s “Costume Art” exhibition with a “Fashion Is Art” dress code that encouraged A-lister guests to dress to impress.

The Monday, May 4, fashion extravaganza brought out A-listers like Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Naomi Osaka, Hailey Bieber and countless others. And today, the stars below are just a few women who are remaining in the discussion as fans eagerly debate the best dressed celebrities (and the misses) from last night’s Met Gala.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Klum’s ensemble was a true work of art, and the result of her collaboration with prosthetic makeup artist Mike Marino. The model, reality television star and mom clearly channeled her creative side with this look, reminiscent of something she might put together for her annual Heidiween event in October.

“For this year’s Met Gala, Mike Marino @prorenfx transformed fabric into sculpture, manipulating latex and spandex with extraordinary precision to mirror the stillness, delicacy, and illusion of carved marble,” Klum wrote on Instagram of the dramatic look. “Inspired by the timeless beauty of Veiled Vestal by Raffaelle Monti, this look blurs the line between fashion and fine art. A piece of fashion art, reimagined in motion. ✨.”

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Jenner’s Schiaparelli gown by Daniel Roseberry featured a brown bustier top and a voluminous cream skirt that appeared partially undone as it cascaded off her frame. The piece required “11,000 hours of embroidery work,” per the luxury brand’s Instagram, and was composed of “over 2,000 sating stitch balls, 10,000 natural baroque pearls and more that 7,000 painted pearlescent fish scales.”

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Chamberlain, an influencer and entrepreneur, wowed in a custom Mugler dress that was hand painted by artist Anna Deller-Yee. Her designer ensemble, styled by Jared Ellner, featured gradient fringe detailing on the sleeves, while the gown’s colorful material pooled around her feet.

Cardi B

Cardi B | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Another incredibly talked about look from the night, the rapper’s custom Marc Jacobs dress featured voluminous, gathered fabric at both her feet and on her shoulders, while the bodice of the black lace garment was fitted to her curvy figure. Cardi B’s head-turning look for the night was styled by Kollin Carter.

Tate McRae

Tate McRae | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The “Greedy” singer attended her first Met Gala in a custom gold Ludovic de Saint Sernin mermaid gown, which featured a golden leaf off-the-shoulder neckline. McRae called the opportunity “A dreammmm” on Instagram, where her carousel from the evening raked in more than 350,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Carpenter wowed in a custom gown designed by Jonathan Anderson for Dior, which was composed of actual film strips from the 1954 film Sabrina. The “Manchild” singer’s old Hollywood-inspired ensemble (which was also styled by Ellner) included a tulle skirt, a dramatic headpiece and platform black pumps.