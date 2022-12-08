Miley Cyrus Looks Stunning in Gucci Corset and Leather Skirt

Miley Cyrus is a true fashion chameleon, and we’re obsessed with the rocker-chic look the star showed off on Instagram earlier this week.

In a series of photos snapped by celebrity photographer Vijat M, Cyrus is shown wearing head-to-toe Gucci, including a black net corset with a sweetheart neckline, high-waisted leather midi skirt and a cream-colored wool jacket with fur trim. She wore her locks down and accessorized her look with black sunglasses, black slingback pumps and a Gucci shoulder bag held in one hand.

She captioned her post with a single black heart.

“Lookin’ like tish,” rapper Wiz Khalifa commented, referencing Cyrus’s mother, while her mom left her own comment, saying, “I mean....... 🔥🔥🔥.”

Other fans and followers expressed concern for Cyrus endorsing Gucci, as the brand is affiliated with Balenciaga. The latter fashion house is currently embroiled in a heated scandal involving its holiday ad campaign which featured children holding teddy bears in bondage harnesses and costumes.

Whether posing on social media or rocking out on stage, Cyrus always looks fashionable. The 30-year-old told British Vogue that fashion is “kind of like flipping yourself inside out.”

"It’s like wearing your heart, wearing your guts, wearing your values, wearing your identity, wearing your pain, wearing your joy. There’s something kind of childlike [about it]. You’re so fearless when you get yourself dressed when you’re a kid,” she said. “You don't think about what someone will think of you or what they’ll judge. It’s just about expression and how you feel that day. There’s a fearlessness. And so when I get dressed, I try to kind of think like my inner child, and be genuine and authentic in whatever I’m wearing.”

Cyrus, who is the face of Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Jasmine perfume ad campaign, will host NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with cohost and godmother Dolly Parton live on Saturday, Dec. 31, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET.

