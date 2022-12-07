Look: Mindy Kaling Is Pretty in Pink in Full Barbiecore
Mindy Kaling has joined the ranks of celebrities embracing the popular Barbiecore trend.
The Sex Lives of College Girls creator shared an Instagram post yesterday rocking head-to-toe hot pink and we’re coveting her stylish look. In the post, Kaling wears a long-sleeve pink top with silky and floor-skimming straight-leg cargo pants by fashion brand Frame. She accessorized with a matching magenta lip and credited her hairstylist Marc Mena, makeup artist Eva Kim and stylist Hayley Atkin with her look.
“Pink isn’t a color, it’s a lifestyle,” Kaling captioned her post.
“Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed 💅 🔥,” commented one fan, while another chimed in with, “Pantone color of the year is... whatever Mindy decides!”
The Office alumna, 43, never shies away from a fashion trend and frequently shares her outfits on Instagram. She rocked a Cruella de Vil-inspired look at the end of November, stunned in all black just weeks prior and even made a bold choice with a pink bow top in another Barbie-inspired move.
Kaling sat down with InStyle in May to talk about everything from exercise to fashion to her upcoming projects.
"For me now, I really refuse to put any pressure on myself about the way I look. I just want to live for a long time, you know, and be able to run after my kids. The way I think about my body and the way that I use my time now is so different than when I was 23," Kaling told InStyle.
The mom of two and creator of Netflix’s hit show, Never Have I Ever, said that motherhood has changed how she thinks about fashion and she’s not afraid to take risks.
“I think as I’ve gotten older, I have really gotten less judgmental of myself and also of other people for rocking certain trends,” Kaling added.