Look: Mindy Kaling Is Pretty in Pink in Full Barbiecore

Mindy Kaling. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling has joined the ranks of celebrities embracing the popular Barbiecore trend.

The Sex Lives of College Girls creator shared an Instagram post yesterday rocking head-to-toe hot pink and we’re coveting her stylish look. In the post, Kaling wears a long-sleeve pink top with silky and floor-skimming straight-leg cargo pants by fashion brand Frame. She accessorized with a matching magenta lip and credited her hairstylist Marc Mena, makeup artist Eva Kim and stylist Hayley Atkin with her look.

“Pink isn’t a color, it’s a lifestyle,” Kaling captioned her post.

“Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed 💅 🔥,” commented one fan, while another chimed in with, “Pantone color of the year is... whatever Mindy decides!”

The Office alumna, 43, never shies away from a fashion trend and frequently shares her outfits on Instagram. She rocked a Cruella de Vil-inspired look at the end of November, stunned in all black just weeks prior and even made a bold choice with a pink bow top in another Barbie-inspired move.

Kaling sat down with InStyle in May to talk about everything from exercise to fashion to her upcoming projects.

"For me now, I really refuse to put any pressure on myself about the way I look. I just want to live for a long time, you know, and be able to run after my kids. The way I think about my body and the way that I use my time now is so different than when I was 23," Kaling told InStyle.

The mom of two and creator of Netflix’s hit show, Never Have I Ever, said that motherhood has changed how she thinks about fashion and she’s not afraid to take risks.

“I think as I’ve gotten older, I have really gotten less judgmental of myself and also of other people for rocking certain trends,” Kaling added.

