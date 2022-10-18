Her new collection of 6 items offers sizes XXS to 6X and is ethically made.

Photo courtesy of Blueki

Yumi Nu has reported large inconsistencies and gaps when shopping for clothes for herself. The SI Swimsuit 2022 cover model grew frustrated with the lack of ethical, sustainable, and affordable options in the mid to plus size ranges. Enter Blueki, Nu's very own size inclusive and sustainable label which is actively seeking to fill that void.

Blueki’s mission is “to guarantee that anyone of any size will be able to own long-lasting, timeless pieces made with care.” The brand shares on their website, “We know the pain of being misled about inclusive fashion, and we are here to make a change in the industry.”

Blueki's first collection of six items focuses on knitwear. In a recent piece for Vogue, Nu shared her plans to expand the brand with more offerings—ones she’d like to fill her own wardrobe with. “I do understand that the plus-size customer is tired of only stretch pieces—we want pleated skirts, leather pants, and other cool, non-stretch cool pieces that everyone else has.”

Nu found knitwear to be a great jumping off point though for her brand. “Fit is something I want to take a long time on, so knitwear was the easiest and most flexible thing for me to start with,” she said.

Photo courtesy of Blueki

The collection of knitwear pieces include the Ari Top—a sleek cutout long sleeve, the Bonnie Corset—a modern take on the laced corset, and the Emi dress—a versatile chic piece that can be worn on out on a first date or a fancy restaurant.

Blueki makes their products in a 3-D knitting factory in New York City. Their website shares that, “all items are made ethically in New York City by workers paid fair wages and in safe working conditions.”

Nu has plans to continue expanding the line.

“I want to build out a full wardrobe for myself over the years,” says the model and singer. “Every time I’m like, ‘I really need this piece,’ I’ll just add it to my list!”