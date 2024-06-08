Molly Sims’s Award-Winning YSE Beauty Primer Is Packed With SPF
Molly Sims is building something meaningful in YSE Beauty. The company, which she founded in response to her own long-term skin problems, is dedicated to creating clean, reliable products that help users feel their best in their natural skin. Clinically proven to be effective, the products aim to provide “genuine, bare-faced beauty,” according to the website.
Through testing—and informed by her own experience with everything from cystic acne and melasma to dark spots and sun spots—Sims has created a series of skincare products that are bound to streamline your daily routine and elevate your natural appearance.
But you don’t have to just take our word for it. Want more proof? Simply read up on the series of awards that her Skin Glow SPF 30 Primer ($48) has taken home in the past month alone. Between being named one of the best makeup products with SPF in Oprah Daily’s Sun Awards and one of the best sunscreens in SELF’s Healthy Beauty Awards roundup, the product is begging to be a staple in your summer routine.
An integral part of any daily skincare and makeup routine, this primer offers sun protection at the same time that it moisturizes. Plus, it will leave your skin absolutely glowing in the process.
With her own skincare struggles as motivation, Sims has built a company and developed products worthy of praise. Below, check out her sweet celebration following YSE Beauty’s recent award recognition.