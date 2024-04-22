Naomi Osaka Is Embracing Chic, Oversized Fashion This Spring
The ability to dress well isn’t a new phenomenon from professional tennis player Naomi Osaka. She takes pride in her sense of style—and even pursues fashion ventures when she’s not spending time on the court.
Her Instagram is a combination of her tennis career—fierce photos and videos from impressive on-court performances—and her fashion journey. In other words, cultivating a good sense of street style really is a baked-in part of her personality.
Currently exploring Madrid, the 26-year-old decided to put that on display. The athlete stepped out in the Spanish city wearing an oversized gray bouclé sweater over a baggy pair of half black nylon, half denim pants. She paired the oversized garments with a matching pair of black-tipped cerulean blue heels and a black patent leather handbag from Louis Vuitton.
Baggy styles have been coming back in vogue for months now, and Osaka’s latest bit of streetwear is only further proof. With early spring upon us, the athlete is making the case for establishing the style as a mainstay this season. We’re not the only ones on board with the idea—her followers are, too.
“I love this for you,” tennis icon Venus Williams complimented the young player.
“too fly,” one follower said.
“The details!” another fan exclaimed of the look.
Osaka has already proven herself both on the court and in the world of fashion. But there’s no doubt she will continue to do just that. We can’t wait to see what she comes up with next.