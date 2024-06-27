Nicole Kidman Looks Identical to Daughter in Matching Outfits at Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week was a family affair for Nicole Kidman. The Australian-American actress showed up to Balenciaga’s couture collection fashion show on June 26 with her daughter, 15-year-old Sunday Rose, in tow.
But they didn’t merely attend the Paris Fashion Week event together—they attended it in matching sleek black dresses. Kidman opted for a sparkly cap sleeve gown with a fitted bodice and a flared skirt. Her daughter sprung for a shorter number—a long-sleeve velvet mini, which she paired with sheer black tights. Both dresses were, of course, Balenciaga designs, paying homage to the luxury label they showed up to support.
Both mother and daughter arrived to the event wearing classy black sunglasses to match their all-black looks. And the glasses stayed on as they posed together for photos before entering the venue.
The pair couldn’t have looked more alike during their Paris outing, and not simply because they were dressed in complementary looks. Sunday Rose, the daughter of Kidman and Australian country musician Keith Urban, certainly takes after her mom in appearance. If we didn’t know any better, we might have mistaken them for sisters rather than mother and daughter.
She doesn’t simply take after her mom in looks, though. Sunday Rose, like Kidman, is an actress, no doubt aspiring to reach the same level of acclaim that her mom has throughout her lengthy career. Notably, the young actress made her acting debut alongside her sister, Faith, on Big Little Lies, the HBO show which starred Kidman herself.