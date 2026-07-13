Olandria Carthen Rocks Radiant ’Game Day Ready’ Glam at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Olandria Carthen’s makeup is always a standout moment, whether she’s lounging on the shoreline or cheering in the stands. And the Love Island USA Season 7 breakout star proved this once again when she stopped by the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles for the Belgium vs. Spain quarterfinal on Friday, July 10. While Spain took the win over Belgium 2-1, the real winners were beauty lovers after seeing Carthen’s lovely makeup look in partnership with fan-favorite brand NYX Cosmetics!

Carthen’s wonderful World Cup glam

Following her action-packed weekend, Carthen dropped a new five-photo set on Instagram showing fans more from her time at the sporting extravaganza. “[NYX Cosmetics] always keeps me game day ready 🎀 ⚽️ #pasionproof #nyxcosmeticspartner,” the model penned in the caption, spotlighting her pretty pink glam.

In the cover photo, Carthen posed with a bright red-and-yellow NYX Cosmetics-branded handkerchief over her head and an on-trend pair of sunglasses, showing off her plump, glossy pout. The second slide gave fans a closer look, highlighting her bright pink blush, sultry eyes and summer-ready lip as the model sported a white-and-black NYX Cosmetics jersey. “Slide 2??? The blush ok nyxlandria you never disappoint,” one commenter quipped, praising her gorgeous game-day glam. Meanwhile, another fan added, “🩷🩷🎀 Yes NYX 😊 Keeping our Queen Dolled up.”

The brand also shared a video of the star on their own account, showing her reapplying her gloss—revealed to be the Lip I.V. Hydrating Lip Gloss Stain—to stay ready for whatever excitement the day threw her way. Still, the go-to gloss isn’t only a great choice for those sitting in the stands—it’s a fantastic option for any gloss lover.

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Shop Carthen’s “game day ready” lip

As longtime fans of the model are already aware, Carthen is never one to gatekeep, especially when it comes to her fashion and beauty picks! After dropping the aforementioned photo set, she took to her Instagram Story. There, she shared a few more snapshots, all linking out to the lip product she used on NYX Cosmetics’ official website, which helped her achieve that glowy, glossy lip, which we've included below!

Lip I.V. Hydrating Lip Gloss Stain | NYX Cosmetics

As mentioned above, Carthen coated her lips with Lip I.V. Hydrating Lip Gloss Stain during the World Cup game. Per the brand’s official website, the product “gives you the wet hydration and high shine of a lip gloss with a long-lasting lip stain effect, all in one swipe.”

Available in an incredible 20 shades ranging from neutrals to brights and everything in between, it’s no surprise the model reached for what NYX Cosmetics calls “America’s #1 lip stain.” See all the shades available and shop more summer-friendly products on the brand’s official website here!

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