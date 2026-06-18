Olandria Carthen Chats About Potential Return to Reality TV in Stylish ‘Cosmopolitan’ Feature

On Wednesday, June 17, Cosmopolitan teased the star of their next feature with a stylish video showing the mystery celebrity posing in a plush fur coat beside a shiny car. In the caption, they simply wrote, “You asked, we answered. See you tomorrow at 8 AM ET. 🍸”

Still, fans didn’t even have to wait for the reveal before realizing who it was, with one look at the comments immediately acknowledging their star power: Olandria Carthen. “Is Cosmolandria happening? Have my many, many, many prayers been answered?” One commenter asked in the comments, with another confidently adding, “I KNOW MY MOTHER!!!!! The biggest O!”

Sure enough, the magazine unveiled the feature today, showcasing the always stylish Love Island USA breakout star in a fashion-forward, luxe photo shoot.

It’s officially “Cosmolandria” o’clock

Carthen, who has cultivated a passionate fanbase over the last year after appearing on Season 7 of the hit Peacock dating competition Love Island USA, channeled 1980’s retro-chic vibes for her Cosmopolitan debut. The stunning photo spread was accompanied by a candid interview with the star, wherein she discussed everything from her reality TV beginnings to her relationship with Nic Vansteenberghe and more.

In one of many new photo carousels shared on the outlet’s Instagram account this week, the model proved that just because summer is here, that doesn’t mean you can’t rock a gorgeous coat! As noted above, the cover shot showed Carthen styled in a timeless textured coat by Gucci, paired with striking black sunnies by the designer. In other photos, she sported a snakeskin trench and bag by Burberry, with a delightful kitten heel by Isabel Marant.

“This COSMOLANDRIA feature is so ICONIC!!!!” One fan proclaimed. Another added, “Cosmolandria!!!! What an amazing read. I will be going back go seconds!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥.”

Carthen weighs in on future return to reality TV

While chatting with Cosmopolitan, Carthen was asked if she saw herself doing more reality TV in the future, and her answer should absolutely excite fans.

“I’m not against it—hopefully, it’s my own show,” she exclusively told the outlet. “I want to be an executive producer and have a say in what goes out because in the reality space, Black women aren’t always put in the best light. I want to have control over my narrative because people are already trying to put me in a box or make me out to be the character that they wanted me to be ...”

Um, can we get that Carthen-centered reality show, like, yesterday, please?! Anyway, while we impatiently wait for our request to be fulfilled, check out more chic photos of the star and read her full interview with Cosmopolitan here!

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