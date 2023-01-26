Oliva Ponton Rocks Denim-on-Denim With a Fuzzy Twist

The TikTok star has returned to her home base in NYC after traveling for the holidays.

Olivia Ponton. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Ponton is a city girl. She’s also a fan of the denim-on-denim trend. The 20-year-old shared a fun video with her 7.9 million TikTok followers of herself in an adorable Canadian tuxedo from I.AM.GIA.

Ponton wore a denim mini skirt with brown fur trim on the top and bottom, paired with a matching denim jacket featuring a fuzzy brown collar. She left the top with only one button fastened to reveal her toned midriff underneath. The Florida-native accessorized with a white Michael Kors purse, white knee-high boots and her staple gold jewelry.

“👽🌎🗽🧜🏼‍♀️✈️ giving,” she captioned the Jan. 25 post.

Ponton ran her fingers through her hair and mouthed the lyrics to “Gangsta Boo” by Ice Spice and Lil Tjay. She moved forward to give the camera a closer look at the early 2000’s-inspired outfit.

“A baddie gon’ get what she like / So what’s your sign ’cause I like you?” she sang and placed one hand on her hip. A purple Gemini emoji appeared on the screen, representing the zodiac sign for Ponton’s birthday, May 30.

Tons of fans chimed in to the comments to note that they were fellow Geminis while others complemented her outfit.

“it’s giving winter bratz doll✨💕,” someone said. “at the end you give serena vanderwoodsen vibes 🤍,” another quipped.

The SI Swimsuit model shared the iconic outfit on Instagram as well, with the caption “trust issues.”

Alix Earle ran to the comments to write, “slay the day away,” while Emma Norton chirped, “first fit goes HARDD.”

“Ok be hotter I dare u,” Leah Kate gushed, while fellow influencer Lauren Wolfe said, “Ur perfect.”

