Olivia Culpo Shares ‘GRWM’ Video Including Vintage 49ers Leather Varsity Jacket

Olivia Culpo. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo strikes again with another iconic game-day outfit. The SI Swimsuit model shared a “get ready with me” video on TikTok of a fun, flirty and warm outfit topped off with a vintage 49ers jacket she found on eBay. Her boyfriend of three years, Christian McCaffrey, and his team played the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday Jan. 8.

Culpo, 30, wore a black long-sleeved bodysuit and a Frankie Shop pleated mini skirt with tights underneath. The former Miss Universe accessorized with a black and gold belt, a cloth headband and FWRD knee-high boots.

“Final step, I got this jacket on Ebay,” she said with a twirl as she showed off the embroidered outerwear piece. “I’m obsessed with it.”

Culpo has been dating the running back since 2019, and she commutes from Los Angeles to attend most of his games.

The Culpo Sisters star shared an adorable sentiment celebrating San Francisco’s No. 2 spot in the NFC. The team will face the No. 7-ranked Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 14.

“WHAT A YEAR,” she captioned the Jan. 10 post. “So proud of you @christianmccaffrey. You deserve this and beyond ❤️ next up, playoffs!”

Culpo gave fans a detailed look of the vintage leather varsity jacket that read “Team of the Decade” on the back, along with patches of the team’s Super Bowl wins in 1982, ’85, ’89 and ’90.

The carousel post also included a short clip of Culpo greeting McCaffrey, 26, on the field after the win and planting a kiss on him.

