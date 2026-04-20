Olivia Rodrigo Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of ‘Drop Dead’ Music Video With Impressive Pics

The wait is finally over, friends: Olivia Rodrigo’s new song is here!

On Friday, April 17, the Grammy Award winner released “drop dead,” the first single off her highly anticipated upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. Rodrigo had teased the release throughout this month following her album announcement back on April 2, and fans were excited to find the artist had an extra surprise up her sleeve: she also unveiled a new music video to accompany the upbeat tune.

And over this past weekend, Rodrigo shared even more newness with fans, this time in the form of several stunning behind-the-scenes photos, taken on the historic set of the music video shoot.

Rodrigo takes fans behind the scenes of “drop dead”

“drop dead has dropped!!!!!! 🩷🫶🏼🩰💋😛,” Rodrigo playfully penned her Instagram caption accompanying seven never-before-seen snapshots. The impressive music video, directed by Petra Collins, was shot on location at the Palace of Versailles, directly referencing a lyric from the song that proclaimed, “You’re looking like an angel on the walls of Versailles.”

In the cover photo of the carousel, the singer-songwriter posed among the intricate hallways of the breathtaking building in a dreamy pastel ensemble comprising pinks, blues, and creams. As reported by Vogue, Rodrigo was styled by styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo for the video, with her cottagecore-friendly top being a pre-fall 2026 Chloé piece paired with a coordinating skirt and plush, knit, knee-high socks custom-cut from HUE’s pointelle tights. Other snapshots included in the set gave fans a closer look at artwork at the historic shooting location, as well as moments of Rodrigo singing karaoke on set.

And the pre-album drop excitement this weekend didn’t stop with just her new song and music video, oh no! Rodigo kept fans on their toes by making a surprise appearance during Coachella 2026’s second weekend on Saturday, April 18, where she joined Addison Rae onstage to perform “drop dead” live for the first time.

You can watch the full music video for “drop dead” on YouTube here.

Fans and famous friends love “drop dead”

Since the song dropped on Friday, fans of the recording artist have been blasting the high-energy track on repeat (it’s us, we’re the “fans of the recording artist” we’re referring to). And their fondness for the tune was made even more evident with one look at the comments under her behind-the-scenes post, with many of Rodrigo’s 39.5 million followers and a few famous friends happily hopping in to applaud her vision.

“MY GIRLLLL,” Rachel Zegler penned.

“dropped dead the first time i listened,” one fan joked. “it’s SOOO GOODD 😭🩷”

“we’re the most alive we’ve ever been!!! 🩷,” Rodrigo’s official fan page wrote, referencing more lyrics from the song.

So, be sure to mark your calendars for you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which is slated for release on June 12!

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