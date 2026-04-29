Olivia Rodrigo Switches Up Signature Style for Daring ‘Cosmopolitan’ Cover

Olivia Rodrigo is Cosmopolitan’s latest cover star, and she switched up her signature punk rock style for the feature to instead sport some seriously sweet, soft, spring-ready looks.

Olivia Rodrigo’s cover girl style

The outlet unveiled the Grammy Award winner’s cover girl status on Wednesday, April 29. The front-page photo featured Rodrigo wearing a long-sleeve silver gown by Tom Ford with a daringly low-cut neckline that dipped all the way down to her waist. She posed with her arms crossed, and her long, dark hair was left down for the shot, cascading onto her shoulders for a carefree finale stance. Her makeup was also left to a minimum, with the star ditching her go-to dark eyeliner in favor of a more neutral glam.

And her striking cover ensemble wasn’t the only designer outfit the singer-songwriter wore for her fashion-forward spread. Styled by Brandon Tan, Rodrigo donned multiple gorgeous pieces by Marc Jacobs, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and more. Shot by photographer Morgan Maher, the snapshots embraced an overall cottagecore-adjacent vibe, which was absolutely in line with the aesthetic the recording artist has pivoted to in the lead-up to the release of her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which drops on June 12.

“looking like an angel on the cover of Cosmo 😍👏🏻,” one fan joked in the comment section of the announcement on Instagram, referencing lyrics from Rodrigo’s recent single, “drop dead.” Meanwhile, another fan added, “so gorgeous! obsessed with this whole shoot 💓💓.”

Olivia Rodrigo opens up about songwriting

Madison Hu interviewed Rodrigo for her Cosmopolitan cover story, referring to the star at the start of the piece as her “best friend” (and Rodrigo subsequently referred to Hu as her “fav person” on Instagram). Throughout their candid chat, Rodrigo opened up about her recent 23rd birthday, how she’s changed as an artist since her first album and her songwriting process.

As the conversation turned to the latter topic, Hu asked Rodrigo if she felt like it was more difficult to write songs about being happy or sad. Rodrigo stated that it wasn’t “hard” to write about being happy, but also noted that listening back to those pieces sometimes made her “cringe.”

“It’s cringier to be happy. I cringe, but I’m free. All of my favorite love songs have an element of sadness, and that’s what makes them so beautiful,” Rodrigo told the outlet. “A great love song has so much emotion behind it that it could go either way. I want to make love songs that you can cry to.”

You can read Rodrigo’s full interview with Cosmopolitan here!

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