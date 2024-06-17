Our 5 Favorite Looks From the Tony Awards
Last night, the stars were out for the 2024 Tony Awards, the annual celebration of achievement in Broadway productions. All of the best stage actors stepped out on the red carpet at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City for an evening of glamour, the accepting of awards and the accompanying speeches.
Everyone was, of course, dressed to the nines, because what would an awards show be without impressive fashion? And while we would give anything to wear just about every single one of the gowns or suits we saw on the red carpet, there were a few that we were particularly enamored with. Below you’ll find our five favorites from the night.
Elle Fanning
Simple, but oh so elegant. The popular actress’s sleek black suit featured a deep V-neck, which she enhanced with a stunning diamond strand necklace.
Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
We love a good matching moment, and this style from Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne is exactly that. The actress showed up in a dramatic ruched gown in a shade of teal complemented by her daughter’s deeper teal suit.
Ariana DeBose
Stained glass dresses are in, and DeBose’s take on the trend was dramatic and incredibly gorgeous. The panels gleamed as the actress, who served as the host for the event, moved on the red carpet.
Rachel McAdams
Leave it to McAdams to stun in a look that was both elegant and understated. Her black gown featured a small train and a slim fit.
Kara Young
The 2024 Tony Award winner for Best Featured Actress in a Play brought the drama to the carpet last night. She showed up in a ruched green gown with sheer paneling and the most extravagant sleeves. Just brilliant.