Our Favorite Pieces From Xandra Pohl’s New Jewelry Collab With Electric Picks
Xandra Pohl’s most prized accessory might be the headphones she needs for her fabulous DJ sets, but the pieces from her brand new collaboration with Electric Picks are giving her tech gadget a run for its money. The Miami resident just partnered with the jewelry brand and launched six accessories, as well as a four sets combining some of the items at a discounted price.
The 23-year-old wanted all the necklaces to be “super stackable” and all five chains can be worn together without looking overwhelming. They are all stunning enough to be worn alone or paired in any combination. Each piece has a lifetime warranty, and will be available only for a limited time, so get shopping now at electricpicks.com.
Below are our three favorite items from the SI Swimsuit rookie’s collection.
Lover Girl Necklace, $68 (electricpicks.com)
This 14K gold-plated necklace features the cutest little heart details and is the most stunning addition to your current stack. “I made this one that was super summery and dainty, yet really fun,” Pohl explained. “You can dress this down or make it super fancy.”
Xandra Hoops, $68 (electricpicks.com)
It wouldn’t be a Pohl-approved jewelry collection without a signature oversized hoop. The best part about these is that they are super lightweight. Don’t worry silver girlies, these also come in a silver metal. The content creator calls this the “most iconic piece of all.”
High Tide Necklace, $88 (electricpicks.com)
“This is perfect for an every single day throw-on. It’s always the beginning of my stack,” she shared. “There’s something about pearls in the summer that just hits different.”
Shop the full Electric Picks x Xandra collection here.