Rihanna Candidly Reveals Her Struggles With Postpartum Hair Loss
Rihanna is venturing into haircare. And, in doing so, the legendary singer is also opening up about her personal hair journey and showing off her natural textured locks. The Fenty Beauty founder attended a launch party in Los Angeles on Monday celebrating her new brand, Fenty Hair, which launches today.
While on the red carpet, the mom of two, who shares her young boys RZA and Riot with her longtime boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, opened up about her postpartum journey, and specifically how her hair has changed through it all.
“That was not on the pamphlet,” she shared about hair loss. “I did not expect it to happen in waves, either. I thought it would just happen and grow back, but it went spot [by] spot. And at that point, you’re just like, ‘Alright, enough is enough.’ But I also learned to embrace that in itself. [Losing hair] actually just made me get a little more creative and clever with my hairstyles.”
The 36-year-old announced the news of her Fenty Hair line on Instagram on June 4.
“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me,” she wrote in the caption of the video that she shared with her 151 million followers. “I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural, so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need. It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”
The debut collection features five products, all formulated with a signature proprietary complex called Replenicore-5, that’s “clinically tested to repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth and protect at every step,” according to the website. Shop the collection at fentyhair.com.