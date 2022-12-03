Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond in Disco Ball-Inspired Outfit

Rihanna hit STORY nightclub in Miami Beach, Fla. on Thursday, Dec. 1, rocking a head-to-toe sparkly outfit that only she could pull off. The “Lift Me Up” singer was supporting her partner, A$AP Rocky, who was performing at the venue.

In true style-icon fashion, the Fenty Beauty founder dazzled in a two-piece set that included a sparkly button-up and equally flashy pants. She accessorized her look with a pair of dark sunglasses and a black bedazzled clutch with delicate strappy silver heels. Her hair was styled in curls and she showed off a brown glossy lip.

While the couple were in town for the gig, they joined Top Chef Season 13 winner Jeremy Ford for dinner at his American eatery, Stubborn Seed. Ford shared a photo with Rihanna on Instagram, captioning his post, “Last night goes down in the books for me, it’s one thing to cook for such talented, amazing, beautiful humans as 🚨 @badgalriri & @asaprocky 🚨the baddest in the biz... definitely 2 of the nicest humans on the planet! 🥂 to many more meals together!! ❤️”

A notoriously private couple, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed their relationship in late 2020. They welcomed a baby boy together in May of this year, though they’ve kept things very hush-hush and have not revealed their child’s name publicly.

Rihanna did share her pregnancy journey with her fans, however, offering up lots of photo bumpdates along the way and even posing for Annie Leibovitz for the cover of Vogue’s May 2022 issue.

