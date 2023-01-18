Rihanna Teases Valentine’s Day Savage X Fenty Drop: ‘Heartbreaker Szn’

The newest launch includes lingerie, activewear, loungewear and pieces for men.

Rihanna. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Rihanna’s got love on the brain. The singer is back at it with another sexy Valentine’s Day drop from her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. She teased the launch in a few Instagram posts from her personal account and the company’s official IG. She also shared the iconic photos on Twitter.

In the announcement, the Fenty Beauty founder wore a figure-hugging full-body lace jumpsuit and stiletto heels.

“heartbreaker szn 💔,” Rihanna captioned her Jan. 16 post, while Savage X Fenty wrote, “If ya ain’t breakin’ hearts this szn u ain’t doin’ it right ❤️‍🔥 #XXSavageX.”

“Boo’d up or not, you’re gonna love the styles we’ve got for you,” reads a slogan on savagex.com.

The Lovestruck Lace Crotchless Catsuit ($37.48-$94.95) ranges from size XS to 4X and includes a heart cutout detail at the front and an open back.

In another post, the “Work” singer wore a sports bra and leggings set featuring a red and purple print called “purple mist love dizzy.” The Hotline Sports Bra and matching Hotline High-Waist Leggings both retail for $69.95 (or $54.95 for VIP customers).

Another set of promo photos showed a model wearing a gorgeous bright red lingerie set. She’s posed on the ground in front of a cracked mirror.

The model sported Savage X Fenty’s Lovestruck Lace Bra Top ($29.98-$74.95) and transparent Lovestruck Lace Garter Skirt ($14.98-$39.95).

The brand's “V-Day Shop” features loungewear, lingerie, toys, activewear, dresses and pieces for men.

“What’s a rebel without a lil’ romance? #XXSavageX,” the account wrote on a Jan. 17 post of a model in the matching menswear satin pajama set that is flagged under “Rihanna’s picks” on the website.

He wore the Rebel Cherub Satin Sleep Top ($34.98-$89.95) and matching Rebel Cherub Satin Sleep Pant ($32.48-$84.95).

Rihanna is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The singer hasn’t hit the stage with a live performance since the 2018 Grammy Awards. Her last album, Anti, was released in 2016.

