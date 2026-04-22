Rihanna’s ‘W Magazine’ Shoot Included a Haute Couture Item That Was a ‘First’ for Dior

Earlier this week, W Magazine revealed that Rihanna was their latest cover star, and we haven’t been able to get the stunning photo shoot out of our minds since!

The recording artist and Fenty brand founder graced the front page of the magazine’s “Pop Issue,” where she was styled in an array of colorful haute couture pieces that have already found their way onto our springtime moodboards. She was also joined on the set by a very special guest: her baby girl, Rocki, whom she shares with partner and fellow recording artist A$AP Rocky. The couple has three children together: sons RZA and Riot, and the aforementioned Rocki, who they welcomed last fall.

Following the reveal of her cover, Rihanna took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot day with her 148 million followers.

The singer started the video by introducing fans to the opulent set as she was fitted in a crisp white look. Per the outlet, the star was styled by Jahleel Weaver, with her hair done by Mustafa Yanaz and her makeup by Daniel Sällström using Fenty Beauty products (of course!).

As the clips continued, Rihanna led fans around the shoot space while sporting a luxe-looking silk cape. She posed in multiple high-fashion designer ensembles, all layered to perfection with plenty of color, texture and dimension. Photographer Tim Walker got up close and personal with her for a few snapshots as the two worked together to capture the perfect moment. Rihanna then told viewers that she was joined by “the latest fashion killa,” referring to Rocki, before joking, “She kind of outshined me? Last shoot we’ll ever do together!”

And even her bundle of joy was decked out in designer style, with Rocki looking delightful in Dior. From there, Rihanna showed off the immaculate collection of structured wigs she’d worn for the photos, many of which had been styled with equally impressive hats.

Aside from the outstanding outfits and fashion-forward photos captured for her feature, Rihanna’s W Magazine appearance also included a unique interview. According to the article, “friends, collaborators and lovers” shared their personal experiences with the outlet, giving fans a glimpse at the recording artist through the eyes of those closest to her. Penned by Maxine Wally, these included A$AP Rocky, Mariah Carey, SZA and many more.

While speaking to Jonathan Anderson, the creative director of Dior, for the article, fans also got more behind-the-scenes information about the shoot itself. Of styling Rocki for the cover, Anderson told the outlet, “The haute couture diaper is definitely a first for Dior. When Rihanna asks for something, she is already ahead of what is happening. She is thinking outside the box. When she has an idea, I’m always trusting in the process. I trust her implicitly on anything she feels that is right to do.”

You can read the full cover story on W Magazine’s website here!

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