Sabrina Carpenter, Cardi B and More of Our Fave Celeb Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week took over the city of lights again this week, bringing stylish stars to town for a parade of unforgettable fashion. Running from Monday, July 6, through Thursday, July 9, major names like Balenciaga, Chanel, Dior, Robert Wun, Schiaparelli and more showed off their forthcoming styles in packed runway shows spotlighting their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 collections.

And of course, the event saw countless A-list stars seated front and center to take in all the daring designer goodness. With that in mind, we’ve collected just a few of our personal favorite looks from throughout the event for your viewing pleasure. You’re welcome!

Cardi B

Cardi B | Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

While Cardi B sported multiple jaw-dropping designs over the last week in Paris, her look at the Robert Wun show on Wednesday, July 8, was a surefire standout. The London-based fashion label’s structured design made for a striking silhouette, and the eye-popping cherry red shade took the already exceptional style to a whole new level. And the Grammy Award-winning rapper felt the same about her experience, penning on Instagram, “The lady in red ❤️... such an amazing show @robertwun.”

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins | Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Another spectacular style from the Robert Wun show, Higgins channeled some seriously sultry energy in this edgy number. The look was a change of pace from the model and reality TV star’s typical wardrobe, and—from the all-black base punctuated by stark white florals to the exaggerated sleeves and unique neckline—we’re positive this one will be living rent-free in our brains long after Paris Fashion Week wraps.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor | Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Chanel

Taylor has long been one of our favorite stars to see walk the red carpet, as her signature style is always on full display. The Chanel show on Tuesday, July 7, proved to be no exception, as the Golden Globe winner rocked a shimmering denim set comprising wide-leg trousers and an oversized jacket with a classic white t-shirt visible underneath. She then accessorized the effortlessly cool ensemble with matching heels and a baby blue handbag.

Alexa Demie

Alexa Demie | Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Chanel

Demie also caught our eye at the Chanel show, where she opted for an elegant black gown with a daringly dipped halter-style neckline and a dropped waist. The Euphoria star’s chic, simple silhouette was classic Chanel, and the silver-and-gold hardware accent on her hips added some unexpected edge to the gown—all while expertly matching her statement earrings.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter | Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Carpenter embraced angelic energy while attending the Dior show on Monday, July 6, sporting a sweet midi dress with luxe-looking draping, paired with a matching handbag and peep-toe heels. The look is in line with her recent aesthetic, with delicate fabrics and crisp cream shades serving up a softer vibe. Her signature blonde hair was worn in braids, while her bangs had grown out for a cute, curly curtain style.

Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu | Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Gu also took our breath away at the aforementioned Dior show, leaning into the same soft, sweet vibes as Carpenter with this silky slip-style dress. The Olympian, who took home one gold and two silver medals during this year’s Milan Cortina Games, accessorized the semi-sheer piece to perfection, with the lace appliques on her hem and bustline further accentated by her coordinating square-toed slingback heels.

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