Selena Gomez Is Bringing Back This 2016 Makeup Trend With New Rare Beauty Products
Selena Gomez is bringing back a 2016 glam staple in a big way with Rare Beauty’s latest launch.
To start the year, many fashion and beauty lovers found themselves feeling nostalgic for decades past—more specifically, the beginning of the literal decade that just passed. From colorful hair streaks to skinny jeans to ankle boots, multiple 2016 trends have already seen a comeback in the new year, with Vogue writing of the phenomenon, “... 2016 style feels more relevant than ever. There’s no denying the resurgence we’re seeing on the runways (and on the streets) for 2026.”
And this week, Gomez became the latest stylish celeb to put her stamp of approval on a specific trend from the throwback year, taking to Instagram to share news of a nostalgia-fueled collection.
By way of Rare Beauty’s official Instagram account, Gomez initially eased the launch with a three-photo throwback carousel, each snapshot showing off a different smoky-eyed look. She wrote in the caption, “When we said 2016 was coming back, we meant it... See you March 1.” Just one day after the teaser photo set dropped, Gomez announced that Rare Beauty would debut a Neutral Eye Collection, embracing the deep brown hues beloved by the beauty community throughout 2016.
Comprising three items total—an eyeshadow palette, a liquid eyeliner and a mascara—the recording artist stated that the collection includes “all of [her] favorite colors,” which she “basically uses daily,” as well as “on a lot of red carpets.” And today, March 1, the collection is officially available to shop online on Rare Beauty’s official website, as well as at Ulta, so you can hop in that metaphorical time machine and travel back to 2016 right alongside Gomez!
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Embrace a 2016-inspired eye look
In her video announcement, Gomez walked fans through some of her favorite ways to use the collection, including which colors she likes to blend. So, should you wish to twin with the superstar, we’ve got you covered! Find everything you’ll need to achieve her 2016-inspired look below.
Essential Neutrals Eyeshadow Palette ($30)
Presented in a sleek casing with a mirror included, the Essential Neutrals Eyeshadow Palette offers makeup enthusiasts a selection of eight total shades to play with. Per the product’s description, the “easy-to-use” palette was “curated to add depth and dimension,” with five matte shades and three metallic finishes.
Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner in Brown ($22)
When building a smoky eye, the instinct is to go right to a stark black eyeliner; however, Gomez offered a softer option in this collection with the Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner in Brown. The waterproof liner is crafted in a rich, deep cocoa shade, perfectly coordinating with the palette for a cohesive final look.
Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara in Brown ($24)
And Gomez knows no 2016-inspired eye look would be complete without plenty of water-resistant mascara! Matching the brown shade of the eyeliner, the description for the Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara details the product’s “universal eye-hugging brush,” as well as its “weightless, conditioning formula.”