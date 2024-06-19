Serena and Venus Williams Bring Business Chic to Italian Streets for Milan Fashion Week
As it turns out, Serena and Venus Williams don’t need to be side by side on the tennis court to complement each other perfectly. They may be used to teaming up for doubles, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make a matching fashion moment work just as well.
It’s Milan Fashion Week, and the Williams sisters came prepared. They took to Italy for the week-long celebration of all things spring-summer 2025 fashion, and their streetwear did not disappoint.
Not only did they choose shades that were perfectly complementary, but they also both opted for a business chic meets Italian street style that has us completely enamored. Serena stepped out in pale pink from head to toe, including a pair of slacks, a button-down top and a blazer that she wore over her shoulders. To that, she added a deep red handbag to match Venus’s leather trench.
Venus, for her part, wore the red coat overtop a white midi skirt and matching blazer, which she paired with red slingback heels and a black handbag. In short, the outfits were as stunning and stylish on their own as they were primed to be taken in together.
Or, as Serena put it in her Instagram post from the afternoon out, “It’s a family thing.” In the carousel, she and Venus showed off their glamorous outfits in a photo alongside their sister, Lyndrea Price, and their mom, Oracene Price.
Business chic is in, and the sisters proved it with their Italian fashion. You can consider us inspired.