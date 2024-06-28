Shop Alix Earle’s Classy Black Euro Summer Sundress and More Affordable Alternatives
Alix Earle is bringing all the style and glam to her European summer vacation. While visiting the romantic, waterfront Italian city of Venice with her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios, the two attended a friend’s wedding and explored the city.
In an Instagram post, the TikTok sensation showed off what she was up to on one of her days out and about. Earle and Berrios took a scenic boat ride, drank lots of wine, appreciated the good views and ended the night with authentic Italian pizza. She looked chic, elegant and ready for adventure in a comfy black sundress featuring thin straps, a cinched drop-waist and flowy skirt silhouette.
Shop Earle’s dress below.
Dissh Milano Black Cotton Midi Dress, $179.99 (dissh.com)
The New Jersey native accessorized with sleek black designer sunglasses, beige loafers from Limone, a small straw and black leather bucket bag, chunky gold bracelets, an antique gold watch, and a massive diamond ring.
While the Dissh number is gorgeous and maybe even splurge-worthy, we’ve also scoured the internet for six equally cute and slightly more affordable options.
Athleta Elation V-Neck Hybrid Dress, $99.99 (athleta.gap.com)
This breathable, sporty mini dress is made from recycled materials and is perfect for the girl on the go who still wants to look cute.
NIA Emily Dress, $108 (revolve.com)
This one delivers the same trendy drop waist style and A-line silhouette at just a slightly lower price point. And, it features a fun backless detail.
Taking Sides Maxi, $118 (freepeople.com)
Beat the heat in this super flowy, lightweight, tiered skirt dress featuring a strappy, open-back.
American Eagle Smocked Waist Midi Dress, $48.96 (ae.com)
This 100% cotton dress is a sleek summer closet staple and includes a small back cut-out, a stretchy smock waist, adjustable straps and a stylish ruffled hem.
Gap Mixed Media Midi Dress, $79.95 (gap.com)
This super versatile midi number comes in sizes XXS to XXL and has three length options: petite, tall and regular.
Mango A-Line Dress, $49.99 (mango.com)
If you’re looking for something a little cheaper and a little more quiet luxury-coded, this Mango dress is perfect for a classy date night or even office wear.