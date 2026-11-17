NikeSKIMS just dropped its brand-new Retro Sport collection, so you know what that means: It’s time to stock up on some seriously fashionable, sporty staples for the fall season.

Whether you’re in the market for some new outerwear or are looking to refresh your wardrobe for the gym, the collection is full of timeless wardrobe staples you’ll continue to reach for as the weather continues to cool. From sherpa zip-ups and nylon pullovers to wide leg pants and leggings, there’s surely something to suit your personal sense of style from the latest drop, which is available for purchase starting today, Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Below, find some SI Lifestyle editor favorites that we plan to “add to cart” immediately.

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Editors’ picks: NikeSKIMS Retro Sport Collection Must-Haves

SKIMS

A classic nylon pullover jacket reminiscent of the 1990s, this lightweight layering staple comes in a brand new collegiate blue colorway featuring ribbed and sporty detailing on the sleeves, hem and neckline. Whether you’re heading to the gym or running errands, zippered pockets keep all of your essentials safely stowed away.

SKIMS

The perfect layering piece for your fall wardrobe, this sporty long-sleeved top features a Nike swoosh on the chest and NikeSKIMS branding along both sleeves.

SKIMS

Also in the new blue eclipse and collegiate blue colorway, these wide-legged knit pants will become a new wardrobe staple throughout the cooler months. The sporty style features a mid-rise and soft elastic waistband for a comfy fit.

SKIMS

Your everyday sneaker with some vintage flair, these Waffle Racers are super comfortable and come in two additional colors (including navy and yellow, as well as brown-on-brown). Note that the style runs small, so the brand recommends ordering a half size up!

SKIMS

Stay toasty and combat the chill with this sporty nylon sherpa half-zip. It’s available in four neutral colors, so no matter what you choose, it will fit seamlessly into your existing wardrobe.

NikeSKIMS

Cart your equipment to the gym in style, thanks to this incredibly stylish bag. It’s equipped with a separate area for your shoes, and even contains a padded compartment that’s perfect for your laptop or tablet.

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