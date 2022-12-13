Hannah Ferguson Sizzles in Tiny Black Cut-Out Bikini on Instagram

The SI Swimsuit model looks flawless in her latest IG post.

Hannah Ferguson. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Hannah Ferguson shared some recent snippets from her life in an Instagram post on Monday, Dec. 12, including one of herself showing off a barely-there black cut-out bikini.

In the photo, the model wears a two-piece swimsuit with intricate cut-out detailing on the top half. She poses with her curly blonde hair cascading over her shoulders while one arm rests above her head and the other holds her cell phone. Ferguson looks fresh-faced in the picture, which features a plain yellow backdrop and minimal accessories.

She captioned her post simply with three colorful hearts: “💛🧡❤️.”

Additional pics in the post include shots of a living space, roses on a table with a Corona, several beautiful landscape images and a sweet message spelled out in sour candy.

“Okkk🔥,” commented fellow SI Swimsuit model Hailey Clauson, while many other followers left the same comment in the form of several flame emojis.

Ferguson made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2014 and appeared in the magazine each year thereafter through 2017. She has posed for the brand in bodypaint, at the beach and in a unique setting, along Route 66.

The 30-year-old—who got married in a civil ceremony in November—has also modeled for Victoria’s Secret and David Yurman campaigns this year and landed the cover of the July/August 2022 issue of Elle France.

