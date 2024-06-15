Simone Biles Reveals Inspiring Motivation for Joining Athleta's Female Athlete Collective
Earlier this year, SI Lifestyle had the chance to catch up with Olympic gold medalist and former tennis professional Monica Puig. Though no longer competing on the pro tennis circuit, the athlete continues to inspire in her newfound passion for running and as a member of Athleta’s Power of She collective.
The conversation gave us insight into what exactly the activewear brand is attempting to achieve with its all-female collective. Composed of the likes of Katie Ledecky, Puig and Simone Biles, the group gathers powerful women together to support one another and “champion wellbeing,” according to its website.
In her lowest moment, soon after retiring from pro tennis, Puig tells us that “[Athleta’s collective] made me feel important.” Suddenly, she had a newfound community and the chance to empower other women.
Biles felt similarly when she accepted a spot in the collective. In a recent conversation with People, the Olympian shared her motivation for joining Power of She and starring in Athleta’s commercial set to debut on June 15. “I’m so proud to be part of the Athleta family,” she explained, “and hope that when women and young girls see this spot, they feel like they can step into their own power, build confidence and help celebrate our collective strength.”
For the gymnast, her role extends beyond bringing innovation to her sport. "I’ve learned and come to appreciate that my power goes far beyond my sport,” she said. She put some of that influence on display during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After withdrawing from the competition due to the “twisties,” Biles bravely spoke up about her struggles and became an outspoken advocate for mental health.
The 27-year-old will be competing for a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics at the end of this month. No matter the outcome, the athlete undoubtedly will continue to use her platform for good.