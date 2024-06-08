Skylar Diggins-Smith and DiDi Richards Embrace Pre-Game Uniform of Dark Basics and Vibrant Accessories
This WNBA season, pre-game looks are getting more attention than ever. Rookies and vets alike are treating the tunnel like their very own runway—and with their impeccable senses of style, we can’t blame them.
So, as is our tendency, we’re trend-spotting. We’ve spent the last month or so of play on the lookout for some of the best and brightest styles in the league’s locker rooms.
Of course, all players have an on-court uniform. But a couple are making the case for an off-court one, as well. Skylar Diggins-Smith and DiDi Richards have spoken, and the pre-game uniform of 2024 features dark basics and vibrant accessories.
Diggins-Smith, the Seattle Storm’s point guard, stepped out ahead of a recent game in a sleek oversized brown suit—a simple look both in color and form. But she added a little spice to the whole ensemble with a bright red cross-body bag. The look, much like her attitude in the gym, was “strictly business,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram reel.
Richards’s mentality was the same when she took to the arena before a recent matchup. The Washington Mystics guard wore a black textured button-up with matching wide-leg pants. To the dark set, she added a bright yellow bag and a pair of matching yellow Nike Air Force 1s.
The ever-sleek athletes have us feeling inspired. With the combination of dark basics and bright accessories, the pair are proving that simple, yet elevated, no-frills fashion is in for the season.