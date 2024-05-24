Skylar Diggins-Smith Embraces Chic Oversized Suit for Sleek Pre-Game Look
Skylar Diggins-Smith is known for her talent on the basketball court. Following an impressive college career at the University of Notre Dame, the athlete was the third overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft. She has spent the past decade in the league, proving again and again her talent as a point guard (and a player more generally).
What is perhaps less evident—unless you are an avid follower of the athlete—is her dedication to and love for fashion. It’s a passion that manifests most clearly in her pre-game looks. At a time when women’s basketball is getting more media attention than ever, pre-game style has never been more important (or more widely discussed).
Diggins-Smith has always taken the chance to show off her style when arriving to arenas before matchups. But, with more eyes on her (and all WNBA players in general), she seems to be elevating her fashion game even more. Her latest pre-game look is a testament to that. The 33-year-old recently showed up to the arena in the most sleek streetwear look that we’ve seen in a while.
She wore a baggy off-white suit, composed of an oversized blazer and loose-fitting pants, which she paired with trendy oval-shaped sunglasses and a thick gold choker. With the look, Diggins-Smith expertly blended business chic and street style.
Pre-game outfits aren’t the only way that the Indiana native shows her passion for high fashion. Off the court, the WBNA star participates in various brand campaigns, where she has the chance to flex her sense of style. Plus, she has released several collections with the sportswear brand PUMA, among other ventures. In other words, she has thoroughly proven herself dedicated to dressing well—and she follows through, too.