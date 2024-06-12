Snag This Jena Sims-Approved Tennis Skirt (and a Dupe on a Budget)
Tenniscore is all the rage right now, and Jena Sims just shared a super stylish, monochromatic take on the trend that we’re looking to recreate ASAP.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie posted a carousel of outfits to Instagram yesterday, and one item in particular stood out to us: a vibrant blue pleated tennis skirt, which she paired with a matching bra top, cropped zip-up jacket and sneakers.
The 35-year-old model and mom graciously tagged the brands in her post, so we were able to track down the exact skirt, which you can shop below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
MoveTech™ Tennis Pro Micro Skirt, $70 (aritzia.com)
With built-in compression and a high-rise, this skirt will move with you, whether you’re on the tennis court or simply wearing it to run errands. Plus, it has pockets.
Cobalt Pleated Tennis Skirt, $49 (goldhinge.com)
If you’re looking to embrace Sims’s style on a slightly more affordable budget, we recommend this Gold Hinge skirt, which comes in 20 different colors, including a cobalt blue.
Other curated outfits Sims included in her post included a sporty black-and-blue Nike athleisure dress paired with a sparkly Prada bag, a camo mini skirt and baby tee, and a form-fitting bodysuit. Her followers were just as enamored with the stylish picks as we were.
“Love this hue! 💙,” one person stated of the blue set.
“THE BLUE ON YOU,” someone else gushed of the flattering hue.
“Love the first look,” another follower added.