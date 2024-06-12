SI LifeStyle

Snag This Jena Sims-Approved Tennis Skirt (and a Dupe on a Budget)

Shop the trendy tenniscore style in a bright cobalt blue hue.

Cara O’Bleness

Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico.
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Tenniscore is all the rage right now, and Jena Sims just shared a super stylish, monochromatic take on the trend that we’re looking to recreate ASAP.

The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie posted a carousel of outfits to Instagram yesterday, and one item in particular stood out to us: a vibrant blue pleated tennis skirt, which she paired with a matching bra top, cropped zip-up jacket and sneakers.

The 35-year-old model and mom graciously tagged the brands in her post, so we were able to track down the exact skirt, which you can shop below.

MoveTech™ Tennis Pro Micro Skirt, $70 (aritzia.com)

MoveTech Tennis Pro Micro Skirt
aritzia.com

With built-in compression and a high-rise, this skirt will move with you, whether you’re on the tennis court or simply wearing it to run errands. Plus, it has pockets.

Cobalt Pleated Tennis Skirt, $49 (goldhinge.com)

Gold Hinge
goldhinge.com

If you’re looking to embrace Sims’s style on a slightly more affordable budget, we recommend this Gold Hinge skirt, which comes in 20 different colors, including a cobalt blue.

Other curated outfits Sims included in her post included a sporty black-and-blue Nike athleisure dress paired with a sparkly Prada bag, a camo mini skirt and baby tee, and a form-fitting bodysuit. Her followers were just as enamored with the stylish picks as we were.

“Love this hue! 💙,” one person stated of the blue set.

“THE BLUE ON YOU,” someone else gushed of the flattering hue.

“Love the first look,” another follower added.

