Sydney Sweeney Is Holiday-Ready in Lace Look for NFL Ad
Sydney Sweeney got sports fans in the holiday spirit yesterday with her new ad.
On Saturday, Dec. 20, the actress took a break from celebrating the release of her latest project, The Housemaid, to focus on a little football. The official NFL on FOX account shared a post in collaboration with the thriller film and Lionsgate on Instagram featuring a commercial starring the actress.
In the clips, Sweeney wore a holiday-ready look that channeled the same chic energy as her recent red-carpet outings, courtesy of the crisp color and delicate details.
Sweeney styled a lace mini dress featuring a structured, corset-style bodice complete with visible boning beneath a high-neck shawl with flowing sleeves. The actress accessorized with a few sparkling bracelets and left her signature blonde tresses down, parted to the side for a sultry final look. Her makeup was equally merry and bright, with glowy skin and soft pink shades acting as lovely finishing touches.
Referencing the iconic holiday tale ’Twas the Night Before Christmas, Sweeney prepared football fans for yesterday’s “Super Saturday” showdowns between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, as well as the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, by way of a short poem. Throughout the ad, she read from a book, decorated a large tree and prepared gifts, all while clips of the respective teams’ seasons played, setting the stakes for the two games.
“Two battles, one Saturday, all bursting with cheer. A football-filled gift that comes once a year,” the actress read in narration. “So skip all the searching, the rush and the list, the perfect gift’s waiting, you just can’t resist. Welcome to a very special edition of the NFL on FOX.”
Regarding the games, the Eagles took home the victory, winning 29-18 over the Commanders. Meanwhile, the Bears won out 22-16 over the Packers.
And of course, fans of the actress were quick to take to the comment section on the joint ad to share their thoughts (and their best jokes):
“catch me watching football for once in my life,” one fan teased.
“most attention i’ve paid to a commercial,” another added.
“Is she going be under my Christmas tree?” A commenter inquired.
As noted above, Sweeney’s look for the commercial stayed consistent with her recent press tour style, which embodied a luxe holiday party-ready vibe, merging snow angel chic with Old Hollywood glamour thanks to the stark shades, flowy pieces and delicate details.