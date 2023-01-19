Sydney Sweeney Looks Stunning in Leather Alexander McQueen Outfit: See It Here

The ‘Euphoria’ actress left a few funny comments on her own IG post.

Sydney Sweeney. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney is making bold fashion choices recently and we can’t get enough. The Euphoria star shared a few photos of herself rocking an all-leather outfit on Instagram on Jan. 18.

The first blurry snap shows Sweeney sprawled on a bed with her brown hair splayed out behind her. The second pic provided a much better view of the 25-year-old’s designer outfit.

In the latter photo, Sweeney strutted down a street wearing a leather Alexander McQueen mini dress, which she paired with sheer black tights and knee-high black leather boots. She accessorized with a long, gray trench coat over top and a small black handbag tucked under one arm.

The White Lotus actress tagged photographer Marco Bahler and she cheekily captioned the post she shared with her 14.4 million IG followers, “Go to the comment section.”

Sweeney left a number of her own comments including, “night in or out?,” “how it started vs how it’s going (@melissa.hernandez creds),” “after 3 cookies and icecream :)” and “cuddle puddle (it was raining in London trying to be cheeky lol).”

Friends and fans left their own thoughts on the post, which racked up more than one million likes in mere hours.

“You’re so cute/hot,” wrote actress Lili Reinhart, while entrepreneur Francesca Aiello said, “my perfect girl.”

Sweeney recently opened up to People about her admiration of Euphoria costar Alexa Demie. She said she is “always so impressed by how confident Alexa is with whatever she's wearing and however her makeup is.”

With her latest IG post, it seems Sweeney has channeled some of that confidence.

“[Alexa] just rocks whatever she has going on... I’m always so captivated by that,” Sweeney said. “I hope that I can kind of take a little bit of her confidence one day.”

