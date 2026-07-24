Tate McRae Brings Signature Style to New Adidas Originals Sport Collection

When fashion fans think about effortlessly cool style, one of the first famous faces that likely comes to mind is Tate McRae. After all, the recording artist is known for her sleek and sporty onstage ensembles meant for movement, as the singer’s live shows are filled with several impressive, high-energy dance routines.

So it shouldn’t be too surprising that when Adidas dropped a new sports-centered collection this week, McRae was featured as one of the campaign’s stars!

McRae teams up with Adidas for latest collection

On Wednesday, July 22, the activewear brand unveiled its new Originals Sport collection in New York City, noting on the official website that the pieces were “performance-tested workout gear combining advanced fabrics with timeless Adidas style.” The collection then became available to shop the following day on Thursday, July 23. Per WWD, three stylish stars were chosen as the faces of the campaign, including recording artist Emilia Mernes, professional volleyball player Harper Murray and, of course, the aforementioned McRae.

As reported by Complex, Adidas’ global VP of sportswear and training partnerships, Lisann Costello, said of the collaboration, “The new Originals Sport collection is a direct response to a growing desire from women wanting workout wear that reflects their personal style without compromising on performance ... Tate and Emilia embody style and confidence within training, while Harper brings that expressive performance through sport. Together, they reflect the world this collection was designed for.”

Alongside the drop, Adidas shared multiple promotional photos from the line featuring the “Sports Car” singer modeling the latest looks while in the gym, wearing everything from coordinating sets to bodysuits and beyond. McRae also shared a separate photo carousel on her Instagram page, showing how well the pieces fit into her signature style.

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Shop the Adidas Originals Sport collection

Available in an array of sizes, cuts and rich colorways to fit any gym lover’s personal style and workout needs, the entire Originals Sport collection is absolutely worth a look if you’re in the market for an activewear upgrade!

Just for the record (or in case you need a little help getting your cart started), our personal favorite items modeled by McRae were the Originals Sport Onesie ($70), which she wore in the “maroon” colorway for several promotional photos, as well as the Originals Sport Superstar Bra Tee ($60) and the matching Originals Sport Superstar Short Leggings ($50), which she modeled in the “night indigo” option.

To shop the full Originals Sport collection on Adidas’ official website, click here.

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