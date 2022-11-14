Taylor Swift Stuns at MTV Europe Music Awards

Taylor Swift on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In a nod to a track from her new album, Taylor Swift stole the red carpet and made the whole place shimmer at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany, last night. The star, whose latest album, Midnights, dropped in late October, stunned in a head-turning bejeweled look by designer David Koma, complete with a black bodysuit and emerald-encrusted midi-skirt. Swift allowed her revealing yet sophisticated look to be the focal point and kept everything else simple, rocking basic black peep-toe heels, her signature cat eye and a chic up-do.

Swift’s skirt was reportedly inspired by the late Queen Elizabeth’s personal emerald collection, and the jewel-adorned piece is part of Koma’s autumn-winter 2022 line. The London-based fashion designer has unveiled similar looks, like a crystal and jewel-embroidered mini-dress, on his Instagram account recently.

Unsurprisingly, Swift left the MTV Europe Music Awards a winner, as she took home trophies for Best Video (for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”), Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Longform Video. With these four wins, Swift is now tied with Lady Gaga as the singer with the most MTV Europe Music Awards, with 12 each.

During her acceptance speech for Best Longform Video, Swift shouted out Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, the stars of her “All Too Well” short film music video, for being “incredible collaborators and now friends.”

Fans will get the opportunity to see Swift in person when she hits the road for the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour in March of next year, kicking things off in Glendale, Ariz.

